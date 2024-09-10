Post for Investment, the investment arm of Egypt Post, is expected to see over EGP 2.4 billion in business within the next two years, Managing Director Ahmed Abdel Rahman told Asharq Business.

Following its exit from Tamweely, Post for Investment is well-positioned to finance its investments, with a focus on the financial sector, including investment management, private equity, SME financing, and asset management, Abdel Rahman said.

He added that the company has launched an asset management division and aims to become Egypt's largest in the field within three years.

Additionally, the company plans to establish a new financial sector company by the end of this year, with no intention for expanding beyond the Egyptian market.

