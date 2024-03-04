DUBAI - IFZA, Dubai's most dynamic free zone community, today announced the opening of its latest office in Germany as part of its global expansion plans.

The move strengthens the robust ties between the UAE and Germany and aims to facilitate the growth of business and investments between the two countries.

IFZA's new office was opened recently in Frankfurt, Germany, with a special ceremony attended by Khalfan Al Matrooshi, Deputy Head of Mission, UAE Embassy in Berlin, who spoke of the strong business relationship and trade ties between Germany and UAE; IFZA's CEO Jochen Knecht; and several leading German business figures.

Launched as part of IFZA's ongoing international expansion plans, the office will support the interest of German companies looking to establish trade relations with Dubai. Having a physical presence in Germany will enable IFZA to provide on-the-ground support, and establish direct connections with entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors and IFZA Partners.

Commenting on the office's opening, IFZA's CEO said, "We believe that having a presence in Germany is crucial for building meaningful relationships. Our German office represents the next phase in our growth journey and will allow us to work more closely with key stakeholders in the country. It will also help us to utilise our core business expertise to enhance economic cooperation and drive investment to the UAE."

In addition to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany looking to establish themselves in Dubai, IFZA will bridge the gap between the two markets by sharing investment intelligence and connecting businesses to potential partners. The Frankfurt office will serve as a central point for IFZA to interact with the German business community, showcasing the ease of doing business and the unparalleled opportunities that Dubai offers for German companies seeking to expand to the UAE and beyond.

According to the World Investment Report 2023, the UAE ranked 1st in the MENA region, accounting for 32.4% of total FDI inflows, amounting to US$$70.2 billion. As the most dynamic and truly international free zone community in the UAE, IFZA optimises the country's strategic location and world-class infrastructure to attract international investors and contribute to the country's economy.

IFZA's global presence extends beyond Frankfurt, with successful offices already established in Spain, Switzerland and China. The company boasts a network of 1,500+ IFZA Authorised Partners and Consultants worldwide, specifically trained to support business owners in the 'IFZA Way'. Partners and Licensees benefit from IFZA's multinational approach through its multilingual staff, representing more than 50 nationalities.

As part of its continued expansion, IFZA aims to open additional offices in Austria, the UK, India, Africa, and Latin America this year.