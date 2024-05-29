UAE-based Grubtech has raised $15 million in funding to support its expansion into Saudi Arabia, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The SaaS integration and unified commerce platform for F&B and quick commerce enterprises secured the new capital through a Series B round led by Jahez Group’s VC arm, with participation from existing investors Addition and Oryx Fund.

The proceeds will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion plans, according to a statement. Plans include establishing offices in Saudi Arabia, Europe and the UK.

Grubtech offers solutions to facilitate omnichannel operations of businesses in the food and beverage industry, helping boost sales and improve fulfilment time.

Its customer base across 18 markets has already evolved beyond F&B to include other businesses in the quick commerce category, including groceries and pharmacies, the company said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) Seban.scaria@lseg.com