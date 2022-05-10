Bahrain - GFH Financial Group has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the US-headquartered SQ Company, an asset and property manager that focuses on student housing.

Through this acquisition, GFH will add 180 real estate professionals to its employee base, expand its global presence, and have access to the U.S. real estate market, according to a press release on Monday.

Established in 2013, SQ is a leading asset manager with total transactions of $1.4 billion, 32 residential properties, and 10,300 beds currently under management across the US.

