The UAE has successfully attracted nearly AED132.5 billion ($36 billion) in FDI for the renewable energy projects coming up within the country. The emirates is now the world's fourth-largest recipient of greenfield projects, reported Wam, citing a top official.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said that investors from over 170 counties had chosen the UAE to invest, grow, and expand over the past decade, reaffirming the trust of the global investment community in the country’s strong fundamentals and positive outlook.

He was addressing the gathering at the 8th World Investment Forum (WIF), organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which commenced in Abu Dhabi today (October 16).

Al Zaabi reiterated Abu Dhabi and the UAE's commitment to fostering collaboration, strengthening economic partnerships, and tackling the pressing global challenges of our era.

"The UAE's dedication to building bridges between nations and fostering economic relationships is set to unlock a world of opportunities. As a global hub for business and finance, the UAE has also made bilateral trade agreements, cementing our reputation as a reliable partner for international trade and cooperation," he stated.

According to him, the UAE has successfully enticed a staggering $23 billion last year, up 10% over 2021, to be ranked 16th globally in FDI attraction.

"We are now the world's fourth-largest recipient of greenfield projects, with nearly a thousand ambitious ventures announced last year," he added.

Al Zaabi pointed out that the UAE was one of the world’s most active nations investing overseas, helping growth across 122 countries and 35 diverse sectors over the past five years.

"Our commitment to sustainable development is clearly demonstrated by substantial investments of nearly $45 billion in renewable energy. In 2022, the UAE FDI outflows dedicated nearly $36 billion to renewable energy projects," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).