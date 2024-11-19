RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is set to make history at the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) by introducing a Green Zone and thematic days for the first time in the event’s history.



The program reflects the Kingdom’s determination to lead global efforts in combating land degradation, drought, and desertification while galvanizing international collaboration to achieve lasting solutions.



The Green Zone will provide a platform to raise global awareness about land degradation and foster dialogue among key stakeholders, including scientists, policymakers, NGOs, businesses, and at-risk communities.



Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Advisor to the UNCCD COP16 Presidency, emphasized the pressing need for collective action to address these challenges.



“Land degradation, desertification, and drought impact almost every corner of the planet and every living being on it,” Dr. Faqeeha said.



“Saudi Arabia will host the first-ever UNCCD COP16 Green Zone to mobilize the international community and maximize the opportunity for delivering lasting global change. Whether as a visitor engaging in critical conversations or an exhibitor showcasing innovation, I encourage everyone to register and be part of the solution.”



The Green and Blue Zones will host seven thematic days, each designed to drive meaningful action on critical issues.



These days will focus on themes such as land restoration, sustainable finance, and agri-food systems, fostering dialogue between stakeholders to address global priorities.



Among the highlights, Land Day will showcase restoration initiatives and nature-based solutions, while Finance Day will address the financing gap for sustainable land management.



The UN Environment Programme estimates that $7 trillion is invested annually in activities that negatively impact nature, equivalent to about 7% of global GDP.



Discussions will aim to redirect these funds towards sustainable practices, complemented by a special ministerial dialogue and innovation showcases.



Governance Day will focus on improving women’s land rights and addressing key policy issues related to land tenure and resource governance.



Meanwhile, Agri-Food Systems Day will tackle food security, crop resilience, and sustainable agricultural practices.



Resilience Day will spotlight solutions for water scarcity, drought resilience, and early warning systems for sand and dust storms, while People’s Day will bring together youth and gender caucuses to emphasize the role of young people and vulnerable groups.



The UNCCD estimates that one billion people under the age of 25 live in regions directly dependent on land and natural resources for their livelihoods.



The Science, Technology, and Innovation Day will highlight the critical role of research and innovation in land restoration, ensuring synergies with climate and biodiversity goals while addressing funding gaps.



The COP16 program also includes the Business for Land Forum, which will convene global leaders to explore the economic imperative of sustainable land practices.



The forum aims to underscore the necessity of aligning economic priorities with sustainable land management to mitigate environmental challenges.

