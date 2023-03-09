PHOTO
Malaysia needs to invest $375bln in renewables to reach 2050 climate goals - report
The investment must also come from private investments and from abroad
March 9, 2023
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.