RIYADH — Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and President of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16) Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley stressed that investing in rangelands is a cornerstone for achieving environmental sustainability, mitigating land degradation, and improving the livelihoods of millions of herders worldwide.



Addressing a COP16 session on protecting and rehabilitating rangelands, he noted that rangelands cover 54 percent of the Earth’s surface, hosting vital ecosystems that significantly contribute to ecological balance, livestock feed, rural employment, and global food security. "Natural rangelands are a priority at this year’s conference. The degradation of rangelands threatens one-sixth of global food supplies, potentially depleting one-third of the Earth's carbon reserves,” he said while pointing out that around two billion people live in pastoral areas, among the world’s most vulnerable populations, facing heightened risks from resource degradation, drought, and its adverse effects on their livestock and livelihoods.



Alfadley cited the Global Land Outlook report published this year by the UNCCD, which highlighted that up to half of the world's rangelands are at risk of degradation, which makes sustainable investment in their restoration and development an urgent necessity to achieve the goal of land degradation neutrality.



The minister underscored that sustainable and well-targeted investments in rangelands can help achieve several UN Sustainable Development Goals, including combating land degradation, reducing global poverty, enhancing food security, adapting to climate change, supporting socio-economic development, and creating job opportunities in agriculture, herding, and livestock-related fields.



Alfadley stressed the need for policies encouraging investment, creating a stable business environment, and balancing the needs of investors and herders. He reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to further discussions on this critical issue during its presidency of COP16, continuing until COP17 in Mongolia. "Saudi Arabia has long recognized the importance of investing in rangelands as part of its commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection,” he said.



“Rangelands cover 75 percent of the Kingdom’s area, reflecting its natural and cultural heritage. Guided by the Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom has launched a national plan to develop rangelands, including initiatives to rehabilitate degraded lands, ensure the sustainability of natural resources, adopt innovative land improvement techniques, and implement projects to restore rangelands. These efforts are complemented by improved agricultural practices, livestock management, and community support through training programs that raise awareness and build local capacity for sustainable rangeland use and management,” he said.



Alfadley called for boosting international cooperation to protect and restore rangelands and ensure their sustainable development. He stressed supporting pastoral communities to meet their development needs, seizing sustainable development opportunities, and advancing related scientific research to enhance understanding and improve modern rangeland management practices.

