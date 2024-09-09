MAHARASHTRA, India - India has announced the country's largest wind energy project that will power 3 million households, Asian News International (ANI) reported on Monday.

The government-owned NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has partnered with Suzlon Group for the 1,166 megawatt (MW) project.

According to Suzlon Energy Ltd., this project will feature the installation of 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs) each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW across three sites in western state of Gujarat.

This project is the first of its kind to be undertaken by a government owned company (NGEL) and will significantly enhance its wind energy portfolio.

NTPC Green Energy's wind energy project represents a significant step forward in India's push towards clean energy.