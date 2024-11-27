GlassPoint, the leader in decarbonizing industrial process heat, today (November 26) announced plans to build the world's largest industrial solar thermal project - Maaden I - in the kingdom in partnership with Saudi mining giant Maaden and Spanish utility major Cox.

In addition, the US group has partnered with Spanish utility major Cox, which will be its technical and delivery partner to build the GlassPoint Ma’aden Technology Showcase (GMTS), as well as several additional solar thermal projects globally.

The GMTS is the first stage in building the mega solar thermal project, Ma’aden I, being set up a in a $1.5 billion project which will combine direct solar to heat technology with advanced thermal storage to accelerate the decarbonizing of Ma’aden's aluminum supply chain.

Unveiling the next phase of development for the GMTS in partnership with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), GlassPoint said it will feature several advanced technology developments from GlassPoint that enable industrial facilities to decarbonize heat by up to 70% while delivering cost parity with legacy gas-powered steam systems.

Breakthroughs in anticlastic polymer membranes, high-performance Niobium mirrors, and ternary liquid salt have enabled the company to reduce parts count by 60% and weight by 75%.

Together these enhancements, built on previous technology improvements revealed last year, have reduced the cost of the solar field by 30% and the cost of the thermal storage subsystem by 50%, it stated.

GlassPoint said that to support these projects for Ma’aden and to export high technology renewable energy components to the region, it will be joining hands with MISA to build a key solar manufacturing facility in the kingdom.

Khalid Al Falih, the Saudi Minister of Investment, said: "We are pleased to move forward with this important project with GlassPoint. This milestone advances us toward building a cutting-edge concentrated solar power-to-steam manufacturing facility in the kingdom, which will build our leadership across the region while strengthening our economy and creating an independent supply chain."

Bob Wilt, the CEO of Ma’aden, pointed out that its Technology Showcase with GlassPoint was an important step toward large-scale decarbonization and was strongly in support of meeting the kingdom’s net zero target by 2060.

"We are constantly looking at how we can drive operations and integrate technology that delivers more efficiently and more sustainably," he added.

On the mega project, GlassPoint CEO Rod MacGregor said: “We are proud to partner with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to develop not only the largest industrial solar thermal project in history, but also a pioneering technology showcase and solar manufacturing facility."

"Decarbonizing industrial heat is essential to manufacture low-carbon materials and meet net-zero commitments, representing a $444B market globally. Together with MISA, Ma’aden and Cox we are on our way to scale our proven solution to meet the scale of the opportunity," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

