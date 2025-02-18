Egypt - Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad and Governor of Fayoum Ahmed El Ansari met to review the latest developments in the “Safe Haven for Wildlife in Wadi El Rayan Protected Area” project.

The meeting, attended by key officials, environmental leaders, and representatives from the “Four Paws” Foundation, focused on ensuring alignment among stakeholders and addressing any challenges ahead of the project’s implementation.

Fouad emphasized that the project is a long-term environmental investment spanning 2,000 acres, with the first phase covering 170 acres dedicated to infrastructure and designated areas for both predatory and herbivorous animals.

This phase is expected to be completed within three years. She also noted that the partnership model between the Ministry and the Foundation was finalized following legal reviews, stressing the importance of adhering to the agreed implementation timelines.

Governor El Ansari highlighted the project’s role in advancing Egypt’s ecotourism sector and reinforcing Fayoum’s position as a prime destination for nature-based tourism.

He affirmed the governorate’s readiness to provide all necessary support to ensure the project’s success.

The “Safe Haven” project is designed to protect wildlife and promote ecotourism in Egypt. It is being implemented under a quadripartite cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Environment, Fayoum Governorate, Princess Alia bint Al Hussein Foundation, and the “Four Paws” Foundation.

This initiative marks the first twinning agreement between Egypt and Jordan in the field of nature conservation, aligning with Egypt’s broader strategy to enhance environmental investment and biodiversity protection.

