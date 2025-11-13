Cairo: The corporate landscape in Egypt continues to evolve as a regional example of balanced ESG adoption, as 62% of Egyptian entities now focus on all three ESG pillars equally, according to Cicero & Bernay’s (C&B) MENA ESG 2025 Report.

The study reveals that this situation reflects a maturing ecosystem that prioritizes sustainable growth in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Founder and CEO of C&B, Ahmad Itani, said: “We’re seeing the conversation turn into action.”

Itani elaborated: “What stands out in this year’s report is how companies are linking ESG to tangible business outcomes. It’s proof of real momentum, and that’s a positive sign for the region.”

The report found that 56% of the local firms in Egypt conduct internal ESG audits using global frameworks, while 42% engage third-party auditors, signaling a strong emphasis on transparency and governance.

It is worth noting that the report draws from responses of 361 C-suite executives in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.

While ESG adoption continues to advance, communication efforts remain inconsistent; only 32% of executives say their organizations share structured updates.

C&B highlights that the path forward calls for embedding ESG into every layer of the business, from strategic planning to day-to-day workflows, concluding: “With ESG entering common business vocabulary and operations, corporate groups must ensure internal alignment and fluency across departments.”

