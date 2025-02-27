Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has launched a tender for the construction of Phase VII of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park being implemented under the IPP model.

The project will have 1,600 MWac to 2000 MWac in solar photovoltaic aggregate capacity and will be connected to 1GW in battery storage, which would be enough to provide six hours of storage.

The Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is a cornerstone of Dubai’s ambition to source 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050, will be commissioned in phases starting August 2027.

The seventh-phase integration of 1,000MW battery energy storage system will maximise renewable energy use and provide dispatchable clean power, ensuring Dubai’s energy resilience.

Upon completion, the solar park’s total capacity will significantly surpass the original 5,000MW target, solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for renewable energy innovation.

According to Dewa, the winning developer/developer consortium will share the ownership of project and the power generated by the project will be purchased by the Dubai utility under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The deadline for submitting the expressions of interest (EOIs) has been set at March 21.

Earlier this week, Dewa had announced the appointment of a global consortium led by Deloitte as consultant for the VII phase of the Al Maktoum Solar Park.-TradeArabia News Service

