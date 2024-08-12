BAKU: As part of its ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about global climate issues and their solutions, COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company announced an international documentary film competition. Titled ‘Voices of Change: A Glimpse into Global Climate Action’, the competition welcomes submissions from experienced documentary filmmakers, both individuals and companies, across the globe.

The primary aim of this initiative is to keep global climate action at the forefront of public discourse and amplify the collective efforts directed at addressing environmental issues. The project will leverage the creative potential of documentary filmmaking to serve as a promotional platform for individuals and companies committed to applying their innovative solutions for climate issues. The competition holds significant importance in fostering creative ideas and approaches that support actions toward a sustainable climate future.

Key themes of the competition include the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, efficient management of water resources, the impacts of climate change, indigenous knowledge and practices, and renewable energy solutions. Video submissions will be evaluated by a specialized expert committee based on a range of comprehensive criteria across five different categories.

Detailed information regarding the competition’s terms and requirements can be found on the official COP29 website. Video submissions that meet the specified criteria must be sent via e-mail to documentary.competition@cop29.az by the 15th of September 2024. Winning films in both the feature-length and short film categories will be showcased at COP29 in Baku in November, as well as on the official COP29 website and social media channels.