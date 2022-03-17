The region’s first dedicated Non-Fungible Token (NFT) art exhibition opened yesterday at the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain.

Organised by Dar Alfann Gallery, the NFT MENA Exhibit 2022 is being held under the patronage of National Council for Arts president Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The event, running until tomorrow, will feature a series of panel discussions on NFT digital technology and art.

Shaikh Rashid inaugurated the digital art expo and said the event presented a great opportunity for local artists to share their experiences and collaborate with international talents.

Artworks signed by creatives such as Leena Al Ayoobi and Adnan Al Ahmad will be showcased.

A step-by-step process of entering the NFT world will be presented, and the exhibition will also include educational workshops by experts for artists and enthusiasts.

