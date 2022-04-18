Coya Dubai and Coya Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s most innovative, vibrant and much-loved lifestyle brand, have said they will be strengthening their art and design-focused DNA and launching their own collection of NFT artworks.

Created by Dubai-based digital and NFT (non-fungible token) artist Puja Tiwari, the two unique, eclectic and head-turning NFTs symbolise Coya’s ever-increasing commitment to supporting local, up-and-coming artists, and also form part of the global brand’s 10-year anniversary celebrations.

Intended to help Coya to connect with the local community, provide further perks for its loyal guests and continue to be one of the world’s most cutting-lifestyle brands, the colourful, whimsical and fantastic style of Tiwari perfectly matches Coya’s own distinctive DNA.

Surreal and mesmerising

The surreal and mesmerising NFTs for Coya Dubai and Coya Abu Dhabi will be on Foundation, the creative playground for artists, curators and collectors to experience the new creative economy

Currently celebrating 10 years since the opening of its flagship venue in London, back in 2012, Coya has embraced this new digital trend and take its first steps into the Metaverse.

Deeply passionate about art, all nine Coya branches across the globe already display works from local artists across their walls, with the exhibits changing once every quarter to feature a different curator. By embracing NFTs, Coya Dubai and Coya Abu Dhabi are adding an extra dimension and additional immersive aspect to their already fascinating and enticing art collections.

Dreams and nightmares

Born in India, raised in Bahrain and now based in Dubai, Tiwari, aka @1800.Weirdo, bases her works on her vivid and elaborate dreams and nightmares. She originally started to invest in art as a creative release from her corporate job, and she now thrives on the power and endless possibilities of digital collage art.

Driven by a desire to allow viewers to experience new and unusual feelings, such as a longing to visit somewhere that doesn't exist or missing someone they don't really know, her work has previously been shown at prestigious NFT exhibitions across Dubai and Bahrain.

Tiwari said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be partnering with both Coya Dubai and Abu Dhabi on their first ever NFT collections. I believe that the NFT space truly is the future of the creative industry, and it’s brilliant to see a brand as renowned and famous as Coya embracing all the many wonderful opportunities and possibilities that it provides. For me, creating art is like escaping through a portal into a different dimension. I hope Coya’s members and guests all get a kick out of my creations and are able to appreciate this world of mystique and whimsical ideas that I’ve worked so hard to bring to life. Coya is full of colours, patterns and other-worldly experiences and I think we make the perfect match. I look forward to seeing how we can continue to push boundaries together going forward.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).