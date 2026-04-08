The cement sales volumes across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declined by 6.7% y-o-y and 21.3% m-o-m to hit 3.37 MT, reflecting the holiday effect and recent geopolitical developments, according to a report by Al Rajhi Capital, a leading financial services provider in the kingdom.

The sales volume for the first three months fell by 4.7% y-o-y to 12.76 MT, it stated.

Yamama continues to command highest market share, recording 14.2% in 1Q26, followed by Saudi Cement (12.8%) and Qassim Cement (12.1%), said the report by Al Rajhi Capital.

Clinker inventory grew by 2.1% m-o-m to 43.6MT, with Southern cement holding the highest inventory (18 months of LTM average sales), it added.

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