Riyadh: Riyad REIT Fund’s net assets value hit SAR 1.40 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, Riyad Capital announced in a bourse disclosure.

Total asset value recorded SAR 2.91 billion, while the fund’s capital amounted to SAR 1.63 billion.

Riyad REIT is a closed-ended Shariah-compliant real estate investment traded fund that focuses on creating sustainable and diverse cash flows.

It aims to enhance the value of assets to exponentially increase gross revenue for unitholders.

