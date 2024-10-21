Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), a global leader in the shipping and maritime sector, has recorded a net profit of QAR1.28 billion ($340 million), up 7.2% when compared to the same period last year, thus showcasing its ability to achieve sustained growth amidst dynamic global market conditions.

Announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 ended September 30, Nakilat said it continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s largest LNG fleet owners through strategic partnerships, fleet modernization, and achieving operational excellence.

Its growth strategy is anchored in a strong commitment to safety, sustainability, and delivering reliable energy transportation solutions. Recently recognized on Forbes Middle East's Top CEOs list, the company remains a prominent leader in the industry, further enhancing its reputation for innovation and excellence, it stated.

On the solid results, CEO Engineer Abdullah Al Sulaiti said: "Nakilat’s strong performance this quarter reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency. As the global demand for clean energy transportation continues to grow, we remain committed to driving innovation and pursuing long-term growth."

"Our expansion projects, coupled with our dedication to sustainability, safety, customer-centricity and the highest industry standards, have enabled us to maintain our leadership in the maritime industry. I would like to extend my appreciation to the team at Nakilat for their tremendous efforts in preparing for the implementation of the new fleet construction, which is considered the world's largest program for building LNG vessels for a single owner," he noted.

Nakilat said it continues to progress with its construction of advanced LNG and LPG/Ammonia carriers, scheduled for delivery in the coming years.

These new vessels, along with Nakilat’s strategic long-term contracts, position the company to meet the growing global energy demands while increasing fleet efficiency.

Upon completion of the delivery of all the vessels, Nakilat’s fleet will expand to 114 vessels, further reinforcing its leadership in the global clean energy transportation market, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).