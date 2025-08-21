Meta Platforms has paused hiring in its artificial intelligence division after bringing on more than 50 researchers and engineers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"All that's happening here is some basic organizational planning: creating a solid structure for our new superintelligence efforts after bringing people on board and undertaking yearly budgeting and planning exercises," a spokesperson for Meta said in an emailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)