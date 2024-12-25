The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has announced its support for ARRAY, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI), enterprise software engineering and cloud solutions – a portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain.

Tamkeen will support the company through its various support programmes, including employment support, training support and enterprise support.

The support for ARRAY aligns with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez said: “ARRAY will provide around 120 jobs for local talent within the Information and Communications Technology sector, along with ongoing training programmes to hone their skills in this field.

“This initiative aligns with our mandate of positioning Bahraini talent as the preferred choice for employment in the private sector and equipping them with in-demand skills to enhance their competitiveness in the labour market.

“This support is also in line with the objectives of the National Labour Market Plan (2023-2026), which aims to equip the national workforce with the most in-demand skills in the labour market to achieve the desired strategic outcomes.”

ARRAY Innovation founder and CEO Alaa Saeed said: “ARRAY is committed to building cutting-edge digital solutions for our clients from Bahrain, and in doing so providing 1,000 highly skilled jobs for Bahrainis over the coming years.

“We are very grateful to Tamkeen for initially supporting our first batch of 120 Bahraini hires going forward. We have a very talented team that provides an exceptional work environment that is conducive to rapid learning and high productivity. We are encouraged by the demand for our software engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities and are growing quickly.”

He added, “We are honoured to be partnering with Tamkeen whose support will allow us to further accelerate our growth and will amplify our impact through talent development programmes.’’

ARRAY specialises in software and technology development, offering a range of solutions and services in various fields such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, application development, cloud computing and professional IT services.

Tamkeen offers a range of programmes and initiatives that are designed in line with labour market needs and are driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives, which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programmes.

