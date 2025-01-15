UAE: Investindustrial, a leading European investment group with over €15 billion in raised fund capital, has inaugurated its Abu Dhabi office, to expand its regional business and back sustainable growth.

Investindustrial has received the Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, according to a press release.

The newly granted licence will enable Investindustrial to provide financial services, including advisory, fundraising, marketing, and arranging, within or from the ADGM.

Andrea Bonomi, Chairman of Investindustrial, stated: “Establishing our office in Abu Dhabi underscores our commitment to fostering partnerships in the Middle East and supporting the region’s transformative growth while unlocking these regions for our portfolio companies with significant opportunity to grow.”

“These companies often have the potential to scale, but they require strategic guidance, operational expertise, and a global perspective to reach their full potential,” Bonomi added.

Investindustrial has a strong track record across sectors, with deep expertise in industrial manufacturing and sub-sectors, such as food security.

