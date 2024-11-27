ABU DHABI: Under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) has unveiled a compelling agenda for this year’s event that will take place from 9th to 12th December 2024.

ADFW 2024 – ADGM’s flagship event with ADQ as its headline partner – is one of the most anticipated financial gatherings this year, with a lineup of industry-shaping events, influential speakers, and strategic forums that will explore the theme of ‘Welcome to the Capital of Capital.’

This third edition is in keeping with ADFW’s tradition of convening some of the most renowned global financial leaders, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to address and analyse topics such as economic, human, cultural, environmental and technological capital, that make Abu Dhabi the ‘Capital of Capital’.

The agenda for 2024 includes over 60 main and side events, more than 350 thematic sessions and approximately 600+ speakers. The event expects a gathering of over 20,000 attendees from around the world, representing over USD 30 trillion in managed assets.

Commenting on ADFW’s exceptional agenda, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM and ADDED, said, “Abu Dhabi Finance Week has firmly established itself as a global platform that attracts the most influential professionals in the finance industry from across the world. This year’s agenda for ADFW is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international financial hub, where innovation and collaboration drive progress for the Falcon Economy. ADFW continues to create unparalleled opportunities for meaningful dialogue, shaping strategies that strengthen resilience and growth in today’s evolving economic landscape, welcoming them to the ‘Capital of Capital’.”

Key forums, including the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, Asset Abu Dhabi, RESOLVE 2024, Fintech Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) will return this year. New events for 2024 include the UBS Investment Forum, the China UAE Investment Summit with HSBC, the Islamic Finance Summit, the Spear’s Private Wealth Summit, and the Abu Dhabi Capital Markets Showcase.

The official opening ceremony is on 9th December in the presence of esteemed members of Abu Dhabi’s leadership, heads of leading global investment and financial firms and other VIPs from the financial industry.