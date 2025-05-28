DUBAI - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala began taking orders on Wednesday for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, fixed income news service IFR said.

Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, the entity through which Mubadala taps debt markets, gave initial price guidance of around 95 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, IFR said.

There has been a flurry of bond sales out of the Gulf, with issuers braving the markets despite recent turmoil set off by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Saudi oil giant Aramco raised $5 billion from a bond sale on Tuesday and the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF sold $1.25 billion in sukuk earlier this month.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank , HSBC, JPMorgan and Mizuho are joint global coordinators for Mubadala's sukuk sale and are joined as bookrunners and joint lead managers by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Barclays and Credit Agricole , IFR said. Emirates NBD Capital and ICBC are passive bookrunners.

