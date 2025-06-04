ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that the Armenia Stock Exchange (AMX) has officially gone live on the Tabadul platform, becoming the sixth market to join the region’s first-of-its-kind mutual market access platform.

Tabadul was launched by ADX in July 2022 as the region's first digital exchange operating on a mutual market access model.

The platform creates a digital network of exchanges that allows investors to trade securities on international markets with remote access for brokerage firms partnering with the exchanges.

Tabadul allows investors to access shares of companies in various sectors including banking, finance, energy and telecommunications.

The first transaction via Tabadul between market participants from Armenia (Converse Bank, MetaX Investment Company) and Abu Dhabi (Al Ramz Capital)was successfully executed on 30th May. Armenian investors now have direct access to securities listed on ADX, enabling two-way trading and strengthening strategic ties between the markets.

The addition of AMX follows the launch of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Tabadul in February 2025 and builds on the momentum of the recently signed agreement with the Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX), which will integrate ISX into the platform in due course. To date, nine stock exchanges have signed agreements with Tabadul, with six having gone live.

On this occasion, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “We are pleased to welcome the Armenia Stock Exchange to the Tabadul platform. This expansion reflects our commitment to fostering capital market connectivity, enhancing regional liquidity, and supporting the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and sustainable development. Tabadul offers access to over 490 listed companies and a combined investor base of more than 7.6 million. In 2024, trading value on Tabadul surged to approximately USD 200 million, a 317% year-on-year increase.”

Tabadul enables seamless cross-exchange trading with settlement in local currencies, eliminating the need for dual listings or custodianship. Currently, the platform connects the financial markets of Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Muscat, Astana, Kazakhstan, and now Armenia.

The onboarding of AMX onto the Tabadul platform underscores ADX’s ongoing efforts to deepen regional capital market integration and foster stronger financial cooperation. By enabling mutual market access, ADX is expanding investment opportunities, supporting innovation, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic and globally connected financial hub.

This step reflects ADX’s continued commitment to enhancing market liquidity, attracting foreign capital, and advancing the UAE’s broader vision for economic diversification and sustainable development.