UAE start-up, CanCan, is revolutionising the way consumers buy kandoras, with a ground-breaking, convenient, price-competitive artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The world’s first and only application in the traditional menswear market to use AI body-scanning technology, CanCan takes accurate measurements through a mobile phone camera and delivers a quality kandora four days later.

Backed by prominent UAE businessman Sultan Al Darmaki, the unique technology-meets-tradition start-up was founded in 2019 by four Emirati entrepreneurs who identified a gap in the kandora-buying market. Using their professional, managerial and entrepreneurial experience, Saleh Hamed, Mohamed Al Jneibi, Yaqoob Al Shehhi and Khalid Al Hashimi developed, fine-tuned and raised funds for the service when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Kuwaiti and Arabic/Emirati styles

Nearly 4,000 customers have already registered on the platform, and the app has been downloaded over 10,000 times.

Currently, Kuwaiti and Arabic/Emirati styles are available in a wide range of quality materials and colours, with additional ranges in the pipeline as the company expands to enter new markets and reflect other countries’ styles and preferences.

Hamed, Managing Director of CanCan, says: “CanCan is modernising the kandora buying experience while honouring the region’s heritage and culture. The pandemic, new technology, and fast-paced lifestyles have dramatically changed consumer shopping trends. Our high quality, timesaving, wallet-friendly service provides an alternative to a physical visit to a tailor and helps the environment by cutting car journeys and reducing fuel consumption.”

Al Darmaki invested in CanCan as part of his commitment to continuing his father’s legacy by supporting new and upcoming pioneers in the UAE.

“CanCan is living proof that homegrown ideas and concepts work in the UAE and internationally, and a catalyst for others to take risks and explore new territory. The team is harnessing innovation to deliver a product that is integral to our culture in a way that suits today’s fast-paced lifestyles and consumers’ increasing reliance on technology. I am delighted to be part of this exciting new venture, and to promote growth among young, forward-thinking entrepreneurs,” he said.

