Qatar - HE Dr Hend bint Abdalrahman al-Muftah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva and Ahmed Essa Alsulaiti Director of Qatar Office to the World Trade Organisation and other economic organisations in Geneva, met with Darren Tang, the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), at the organisation's headquarters in Geneva.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and WIPO in the field of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar. The purpose of this agreement is to empower SMEs in Qatar to enhance their utilisation of intellectual property within their business strategies.

Qatar places special importance on the small and medium-sized enterprise sector and aims to continue the effective implementation of ongoing projects while launching new initiatives, all of which will have a tangible and positive impact on Qatar's sustainable economic and social development.

The two parties also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and WIPO in various sectors, including education, economics, culture, legal aspects, and alternative dispute resolution within the field of intellectual property.

Additionally, they reviewed the close collaboration between Qatar and WIPO in the institutional governance of intellectual property, as Qatar seeks further development of its national administration responsible for safeguarding intellectual property rights.

The discussion also extended to collaboration in the sports sector, a fundamental pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030. In this context, the officials deliberated on bilateral initiatives between Qatar and WIPO aimed at integrating sports with intellectual property and leveraging the success of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, including the use of intellectual property within this international event.

Both parties agreed that the cooperation between Qatar and WIPO holds strategic importance. They expressed their commitment to further enhancing and advancing this cooperation to maximise the use of legal, marketing, and commercial mechanisms provided by intellectual property. These mechanisms are vital for stimulating innovation, supporting economic diversification policies, and aligning with the knowledge-based economy, all in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that Qatar has been intensifying its participation in international treaties managed by WIPO and updating its national legal framework related to intellectual property to create a conducive environment for attracting investment in knowledge-based sectors. These efforts aim to enhance trust and legal certainty within Qatar's intellectual property system.

Qatar is an active member of WIPO, and its economic diplomacy, intellectual property diplomacy, and innovation initiatives play crucial roles in cultivating relations between Qatar and WIPO, while also strengthening Qatar's presence within this important organisation. This is particularly significant in WIPO's negotiating and decision-making bodies, contributing to Qatar's soft power and its influence on international decision-making within international organisations.

