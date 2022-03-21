ArabFinance: Brmaja Innovation, a subsidiary of Saudi tech firm Brmaja, has signed an agreement with founders of Wellness plus to launch and manage Wellnessplus.live platform for online mental health services, according to Amwal Al Ghad.

Wellnessplus.live is an advanced online wellness hub that connects consultants and therapists with patients to provide high quality wellness services and mental health solutions for people around the globe.

The platform is a part of Egypt’s 100 Million Mental Health Initiative.

Brmaja is considered to be one of the latest advanced technology companies in Saudi Arabia. It operates in 16 countries including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and the UAE.