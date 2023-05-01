Muscat: A ministerial decision granting small and medium enterprises the right to use state-owned lands has been issued, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning issued Ministerial Resolution No. 90/2023, which granted small and medium enterprises this right.

It was decided:

Article (1) - Small and medium enterprises are granted the right to use state-owned lands in accordance with the provisions and controls in the law regulating the usufruct of the lands of the Sultanate of Oman and its implementing regulations.

Article (2) -The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning allocates for small and medium enterprises no less than (10%) of the land in commercial, industrial, agricultural and tourism schemes ready for distribution and under the usufruct system.

Article (3) -To grant small and medium enterprises the right to use state-owned lands, the following is required:

1- The establishment must be wholly owned by an Omani citizen.

2- The headquarters of the institution must be in the Sultanate of Oman.

3- The owner of the establishment should be dedicated to managing it.

4- The owner of the establishment must be registered with the Ministry of Labour as an employer.

5 - The enterprise must be registered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, and have an entrepreneurship card.

Article (4) - Small and medium enterprises shall have the right to usufruct only one land. Comparison between enterprises shall be according to the nature and importance of the project and its economic feasibility, then to the enterprise that achieves higher Omanisation rates, then to the enterprise that submitted the application first.

Article (5) - The aforementioned Resolution No. 12/2016 is hereby revoked, as is everything that contradicts this resolution or its provisions.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).