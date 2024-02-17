Dubai-based gaming start-up Exverse has secured $3 million in investment, as it prepares for its upcoming token launch and plans to boost marketing efforts.

The private round was led by Cogitent Ventures, Cointelligence and Moonrock Capital, with additional support from KuCoin Labs, Epic Games, Seedify and ChainGPT, according to a statement.

The platform, which has already logged 65,000 signups, utilises blockchain technology.

It offers an immersive experience and seeks to foster community by allowing players to engage in social events and develop user-generated worlds. Gamers earn tokens as rewards, with top players taking a share of profits from in-game NFTs.

The funding will support the platform’s testnet and token launch, create more partnerships and expand its marketing efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, the statement said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com