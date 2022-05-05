Bahrain - Work on the main sewage pipeline in the Hidd Industrial Area is on track, as 30 per cent of the project is already complete.

The project, which serves residential Block 115 is expected to be completed in 2023, said the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry.

The BD3,285,603 project was given the go-ahead last September, and the Tender Board awarded the project to Abdul Hadi Afu Contracting Company under a 24-month contract.

Once completed, the project will increase the capacity of the sewage network from 2,300 to 24,000 cubic metres per day, said under-secretary Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Khayyat.

