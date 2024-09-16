UAE-based family office ARMS Group announced on Sunday the signing a strategic agreement with Australia-listed clean energy company Pure Hydrogen to introduce the latter’s hydrogen and electic trucks in the UAE.

The partnership will set up distribution and sale of Taurus Prime Mover, Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) Garbage Trucks and Box Trucks in the UAE market.

Under the MOU, Pure Hydrogen will begin supplying its battery electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles commencing in calendar year 2025 subject to ARMS Group being satisfied with its due diligence on the vehicles and the equipment being compliant for operation in UAE.

“Our mission is to become a leading regional provider of hydrogen equipment and hydrogen vehicles and contribute to realising the UAE leadership's goal of sustainable development through the promotion of clean energy solutions,” said ARMS Group Holding’s Chairman Abdulrahman Albaidhaei.

Pure Hydrogen’s Managing Director Scott Brown said the MOU sets out the framework for a comprehensive hydrogen vehicle supply and hydrogen equipment.

“The completion of the MOU follows an extensive period of negotiation and collaboration between the parties, and we look forward to working together to implement hydrogen solutions in the Middle East.”

ARMS Group’s diverse portfolio includes waste management and recycling, manufacturing, trading, real estate, and services.

