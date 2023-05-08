Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed an agreement with the government of Mauritania to help finance a project aimed at providing potable water to the city of Kiffa

ADFD’s funding for the $320 million project, which will source and supply water from the Senegal River, is $30 million (110 million UAE dirhams).

The project, which is being financed by several Arabic and international financing institutions, aims to provide potable water to around 92 cities and villages between the cities of Koraï and Kiffa, passing through the cities of Sélibabi and Kankossa.

Key elements of the project include:

A pipeline that connects the Senegal River to the city of Kiffa, spanning 250 kilometres.

Constructing a water intake from the Senegal River and a treatment plant with a targeted production capacity of 50,000 cubic metres per second (m3/s) in the city of Koraï, adjacent to the river.

The water will then be pumped via the pipeline through three pumping stations located in the cities of Koraï, Sélibabi, and Kankossa.

Construction of three ground tanks with a capacity of 5,000 m3 each and 35 elevated tanks with capacities ranging from 25 to 500 m3 along the pipeline route.

