Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced on Monday that it has issued Request for Proposal (RFP) for the 90-Million Imperial Gallons Per Day (MIGD) Hamriyah Independent Water Plant (IWP) project to eight prequalified bidders.

State news agency WAM said in a report that the IWP project is expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of 2026.

The statement didn’t disclose the names of the prequalified bidders but said the companies would need to submit their proposals by the beginning of August 2023.

SEWA would select the Preferred Bidder for the project post the evaluation of the proposals received from bidders, the statement noted.

In a separate statement, SEWA’s Director of Water and Desalination Plants Department Essam Al Mulla said 42 companies had expressed interest in the project out of which eight were selected.

He said selection of the winning bidder and implementation of the project will begin by the end of 2023.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

