Arab Finance: The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone’s (SCZONE) Chairman Waleid Gamal Eldien has met with the Italian Ambassador to Cairo Michele Quaroni and a delegation from Italy’s Acea Group to mull cooperation in water desalination field, as per a statement.

The Italian firm is looking forward to implementing water desalination and treatment plants in the SCZONE, as well as cooperating with the current investors in the zone, the statement read.

Acea Group is specialized in designing and establishing water desalination and treatment plants.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).