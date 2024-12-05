Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for three solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects totalling 1,700 megawatts (MW) in the fifth phase of the National Renewable Energy Programme.

The PPAs were signed on the sidelines of the Saudi French Investment Forum in Riyadh.

Two agreements were signed with a Chinese-French consortium of SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co. and EDF Renouvelables for the 1,000MW Al-Masa project with levelized cost of energy 1.36861 US cents/kWh and the 400MW AlHunaykyah2 project with an LCOE of 1.51631 US cents/kWh.

One agreement was signed Saudi-French consortium of Aljomaih Energy & Water Company and TotalEnergies and Aljomaih Energy & Water Company for the 300MW Rabigh2 project with an LCOE of 1.78138 US cents/kWh.

The PPA for the fourth project of Round 5, the 2,000 MW Sadawi solar PV IPP was signed last month.

Round 5 shortlisted bidders were announced by SPPC in October 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

