Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its $130 million Bisha Drinking Water Networks project (Contract 1) located in Bisha Governorate, Asir Region by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 8 June 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 23 July 2023. The EPC contract is expected to be awarded in first week of October 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction, supply, installation and testing of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes with diameters of 110-200 inches and a total length of 95 km, and ductile pipes with diameters of 300-800 inches with a length of 20 km.

The project is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $130 million.

