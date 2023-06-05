Saudi Arabia's National Water Company is expected to award the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the second phase of the Riyadh Water Strategic Plan, also known as Contract No. 5 - Phase 1, by the fourth quarter of 2023, a source told Zawya Projects



The tender for the EPC contract was released on 4 June 2023, and the initial bid submission deadline is set for 16 July 2023.



"The awarding of the EPC contract is anticipated to take place during the first week of October 2023," the source said.



The project's scope encompasses the installation of main water pipelines using ductile iron pipes with varying diameters (1000, 300, 400, 600, and 800 mm) over a total length of 48 kilometres.



A second source said the project is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, adding that his estimate of the project's cost is $100 million.

