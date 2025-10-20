Qatar Charity (QC) has laid the foundation stone for a solar-powered seawater desalination plant in Dalaf, Obock region, Djibouti, marking a major step toward sustainable development and improved access to clean water in the target area.



This eco-friendly facility, the second desalination plant of its kind in Djibouti, will provide safe drinking water to approximately 5,000 residents. Construction is expected to be completed within a year at an estimated cost of QR2mn.



The project includes a 30 cu m, public water taps, and basins for livestock, ensuring both human and agricultural needs are met.



Officials hailed the project as a game-changer, saying it will deliver clean water through sustainable technology and strengthen Djibouti’s partnership with global humanitarian organisations.



They stressed its role in overcoming water scarcity, a major barrier to development in Obock, and paving the way for stability and socio-economic progress.



Ghada Ezzedine Ahmed, director of QC’s Djibouti Branch, highlighted that the desalination plant is part of a series of integrated interventions in water, education, and health sectors aimed at improving living standards and supporting local development.



QC has previously implemented around 120 water projects in Djibouti, including surface and artesian wells and household water networks, benefiting more than 40,000 people.

