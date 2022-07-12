Oman Cement Company (OCC) is expected to award the design and project management consultancy contract for its 132/33kV grid station project in Mishfah, Bowsher, by the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a source.

“The tender for the design, project management, MEP and infrastructure consultancy service was re-issued on 15 June 2022. The bid submission date is 19 July. The technical bid opening is on 20 July and the financial bid opening is on 9 August,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the contract award is expected by early fourth quarter of 2022.

The first tender was issued on 8 December 2021 with bid submissions on 28 March 2022. However, the tender was cancelled due to unknown reasons.

The bidders include Muscat Engineering Consulting, IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture, Engineering Consultants Group, Dawood Engineering Consultancy, Energoprojekt Entel, Tractebel Engineering (Dubai Branch), Mott MacDonald, Monenco Consultant Engineers Oman, Al Qalaa Engineering Services and Consultancy, and Hamed Engineering Services, officials from five companies confirmed.

The consultant shall be responsible for the design, preparation of tender documents, analysing the bids submitted for project works, and to assist in the award of the contract and drafting of contract documents.

The scope of work involves the construction of 132/33kV grid station, eight 132kV gas-insulated switchgear and power transformers.

The project is slated for completion in first quarter 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)