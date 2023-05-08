Oman’s planned electricity interconnection with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) is in the design phase, the country’s main grid operator said.

Its latest five-year statement, Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) said the 400kV power transmission link, Oman’s second interconnection with the GCCIA, is scheduled to start operations in the first quarter of 2026.

The first interconnection, which became operational in November 2011, consists of a 200kV line connecting Mahadha grid station (Al Wasit) in Oman to the Al Oha grid station in Al Ain, UAE.

The OETC statement said the second interconnection will link Ibri IPP 400kV grid station on the Oman side with Silaa grid station in Abu Dhabi, adding that the Oman part of the project involves the construction of two 400kV Gas Insulated Substations (GIS) at Ibri.

The second interconnection will increase transfer capability between Oman and GCCIA network to 1,600 megawatts (MW), the statement noted.

In January 2023, Oman Daily Observer had reported that the project is expected to cost $660 million.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)