A NATIONAL programme will be launched to reduce electricity consumption in private and public sector buildings in Bahrain.

Kafa’a is aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reduce power consumption in line with national efforts to achieve net zero by 2060, said Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) president Kamal Ahmed.

“The initiative will be launched in co-operation with Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), to increase the efficiency of energy consumption in government buildings,” he added.

The programme will aim to save electricity consumption by around 975GWh and reduce carbon emissions by about 488,000 tonnes by 2040.

“It will also contribute to flattening energy use during peak hours which will mitigate the need for additional generation capacity,” said Mr Ahmed, affirming the important role of the programme in raising awareness on energy efficiency.

The authority will begin the process of ESCOs auditing the energy consumption of selected buildings, through upgrading the energy efficiency in the buildings, while monitoring and verifying the impact, and providing financing solutions to public sector customers.

Mr Ahmed noted that ESCOs is considered one of the solutions to achieve Bahrain’s goals of conserving energy and resources, as well as achieving net zero by 2060.

Last year, the EWA completed a pilot project to improve the energy efficiency of four government buildings in co-operation with ESCOs.

The results showed that energy consumption was reduced by 41 per cent annually, while bills decreased by 39pc and carbon emissions were reduced by 5,430 tonnes.