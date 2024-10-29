Dubai developer Nakheel and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will develop two substations on Palm Jebel Ali, valued at 270 million UAE dirhams ($73.51 million).

DEWA will provide project management services for tendering, awarding, and constructing the two substations, which are scheduled to be completed in line with the delivery of the luxury villas.

The project includes the construction of two 132/11 KV substations with a total capacity of 400 megavolt amperes (MVA) of power, which will meet the power requirements of a major portion of Palm Jebel Ali, including several of the fronds and spine.

This month, Nakheel awarded three major contracts, collectively valued at more than $1.4 billion, for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront.

Nakheel is a part of Dubai Holding’s real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

