Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based developer Miral to build and operate an 8.2 megawatts (MW) roof-top solar power project at its SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park on Yas Island.

Emerge will provide design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance services for the rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that would be deployed at the under-construction marine-life destination, according to a Masdar press statement.

Project costs and timelines weren’t disclosed.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will span a floor area of 183,000 square metres across five indoor levels.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)