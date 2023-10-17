Abu Dhabi-based developer Miral has signed an agreement with Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, to develop a 524-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project on Yas Bay Waterfront.

The project is designed to offset 450 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The new solar project includes installing 920 solar modules at Yas Bay Waterfront, with Emerge providing a turnkey solution, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the solar modules for 30 years.

In March, Miral inaugurated Abu Dhabi’s largest solar rooftop project at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi with 16,000 solar modules and a capacity of 7-megawatt peak (MWp) to meet nearly 40 percent of the theme park’s annual energy demand.

In 2022, the two companies signed an agreement to deploy on-site solar energy systems at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park with a capacity of 8.4 MW.

Established in 202, Emerge develops distributed solar, energy efficiency, street lighting, battery storage, off-grid solar, and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.