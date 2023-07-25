Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has secured a major order from Saudi Arabia for the construction of a ±525kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission segment.

Confirming the order, which is in the range of Rs10 billion ($122 million) to Rs25 billion ($305 million), L&T said this link is part of a large capacity, Voltage Source Converter (VSC)-based HVDC system that connects Neom Industrial City and Yanbu city in western Saudi Arabia.

The top construction major has also clinched significant orders from Malaysia and India.

In the Sarawak region of Malaysia, the Business has bagged an order, in a consortium, to establish a 275kV substation.

Once completed, the project will help improve power supply reliability in major load centers on the northwest coast of the island of Borneo, it stated.

In India, the L&T subsidiary has won an order to implement SCADA/DMS and related IT infrastructure for urban area power distribution systems in central Gujarat as well the contract to build a 400kV Double Circuit Transmission Line in Jharkhand.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).