KUWAIT CITY, Aug 25: The Central Agency for Public Tenders has granted the Ministry of Electricity and Water’s request to adjust the award amount for a key maintenance tender related to the Al-Zour South Power Generation and Water Distillation Plant.

The approved amendment reduces the tender amount from 57.799 million dinars to 57.645 million dinars. This adjustment pertains to the maintenance works for the gas turbine and combined cycle systems in the third phase of the Al-Zour South project. The decision reflects ongoing efforts to optimize costs while ensuring the continued efficient operation of the power generation and water distillation facilities

