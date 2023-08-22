Kenya’s Water Ministry said 23 investors have shown interest in building dams through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The PPP will see the private investors investing 500 billion shillings ($3.45 billion), Business Daily reported, citing Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome telling the Parliament.

The ministry issued expressions of interest for 33 dams in June and has since received 23 private investors.

Wahome said the passage of Water (Amendment) Bill 2023 is set to unplug private financing to develop 100 dams in line with President William Ruto’s plan in the next five years.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

