Iraq is planning to launch a new initiative to produce 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity in partnership with the private sector, the OPEC member’s prime minister said on Thursday.

Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani made the announcement at the launch of construction works for three power projects in Karbala, according to a report by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

These include a project to add a 132-megawatt (MW) combined cycle unit to the existing 250 MW gas-fired power plant, a 300 MW solar power plant in partnership with a private company and a 400kV High Voltage substation with a power transfer capacity of 1500 Megavolt Amperes (MVA).

Al-Sudani said details of the 10GW programme will be shared with the private sector after the completion of various studies, adding that the goal is to produce and deliver electricity in a sustainable manner without imposing a burden on the state budget.

Siemens Energy is building the substation under a contract inked with the Ministry of Electricity in December 2023 to deliver five 400 kV HV substations in Baghdad, Diyala, Najaf, Karbala and Basra to strengthen the grid and provide power to around 2.5 million homes.

