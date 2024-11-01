Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced on Friday the launch of combined cycle projects across 67 existing power plants, with a goal of generating 4,000 megawatts (MW) of clean energy.

A report by Iraqi News Agency (INA) said the ministry has engaged international partners, including Germany’s Siemens Energy, U.S.-based GE Vernova, and China’s Shanghai Electric and Dongfang Electric, to support the implementation of these projects.

Projects to add combined cycle capacity are already underway Mansuriyah, South Baghdad, Khor Al-Zubair, and Al-Haidariya gas power plants, the report said.

Work is underway to add 125 MW of combined cycle capacity at the South Baghdad plant, 362 MW at the Mansuriyah plant in Diyala province, 125 MW at the Akkas plant in Anbar province, and 495 MW between Al-Haidariya and Al-Najaf plants in Najaf province, according to previous INA reports.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.